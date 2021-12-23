It truncated the career of Héctor Herrera now Simeone receives his karma and the worst news

Karma for Cholo, for burning Herrera

December 22, 2021 · 14:09 hs

Incredible but true, the champion of the Spanish league he cannot before one of the clubs from half a table down and loses. This is how the Atlético de Madrid shipwrecked in the Spanish League, this time he suffered at the hands of Granada.

Granada beat Atlético by two goals to one, with the presence of Mexican Héctor Herrera during the 45 minutes of the second half. However, karma comes to Diego Simeone for not putting and giving the necessary continuity to Herrera.

As with the Mexican national team, Héctor Herrera has no rhythm, does not run and is not a contribution, the product of Simeone’s error in burning him and sending him to the substitute bench. Thus, the coach has a bad time and even, from Spain, The issue of his dismissal already sounds strong, which would be the worst news for the former player. Spanish media point out that if the streak continues, the Argentine could leave the club.

Why didn’t Héctor Herrera leave Atlético de Madrid?

The Mexican player did not decide to leave the club, because Simeone himself promised continuity, something that has not happened and that Herrera took a year to understand. Now Roma could take the footballer out of the Colchonero box.

