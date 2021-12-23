James Franco confesses that he slept with students and claims to be addicted to sex

Actor James Franco, known for participating in the films of ‘Spider-Man’ (2002) (2007) and winning a Golden Globe for best actor in ‘The Disaster Artist’, admitted that he had sexual relations with students and that he fought against a strong addiction to sex.

This Wednesday, December 22, SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle published a few snippets of the podcast in which James Franco participated. During the program, the artist made several confessions.

The accusations

In 2019, the actor had been accused by several of his former students from the Studio 4 school in Los Angeles, a place he founded and where he has taught since 2014.

They alleged that Franco pushed them to perform increasingly sexual and exploitative scenes in front of the camera.

According to local media, the artist reached an agreement and at the beginning of this year he had to pay 2.2 million dollars (almost 8 billion pesos).

The plaintiffs accused not only Franco but his partners of “sexualizing their power as teachers and employers by missing out on the opportunity for roles in their projects.”

“I admit I slept with students”: the confession

In the aforementioned program, Franco said that he had sex with students while teaching.

“I admit I slept with students,” Franco told host Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle podcast.

“I didn’t sleep with anyone in that particular class. But during the course of my teaching I slept with the students, and that was wrong, ”he added.

“I guess at that point my thinking was: if it was consensual, that’s fine.” However, he claimed that the fact that this came to light made him feel uncomfortable.

“Of course, I knew that talking to other people, other teachers or whatever, is probably not a pleasant thing to do. At that time, he was not lucid, as I said, “recalled the actor.

‘Like any kind of drug there is never enough’: sex addiction

The artist also recounted that his inappropriate sexual behavior was due to a sex addiction, and recounted that he had to go into recovery for alcohol abuse when he was 17 years old.

After this, the actor began to feel a strong need for, as he defines it, “validation”, so that sex was the only way out of his problems.

“Success with women also became a great source of validation for me,” Franco said.

He added, “The problem with that is, I’m sure you can guess, like any kind of drug or anything, is that there is never enough.”

The actor confessed that during this dark stage he hurt many people and could never be faithful to any of his girlfriends.

“I went to meetings all that time. I even tried to sponsor other people. So, in my head it was like ‘Oh, I’m sober. I’m living a spiritual life. ‘ I am acting now in all these other ways. “

The man has been battling his addiction since 2016.







