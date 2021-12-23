Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain show the house in New York where they live after being diagnosed with covid-19

The hosts of “Chisme No Like”, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain were recently diagnosed with covid-19. When they were diagnosed, they were thrown out of the hotel in New York where they were staying and now they have had to lock themselves in a nice house.

The presenter couple specialized in Hispanic celebrity gossip they boasted through their YouTube channel what the residence in which they are currently staying is like.

The video posted on “Chisme No Like” begins by informing its subscribers that They had been kicked out of The Knickerboker Hotel. “It was a horrible experience, one of the most disgusting, discriminatory and humiliating,” Ceriani said.

After the unpleasant moment they had to live they moved to an apartment in the same city to which they had access thanks to the authorities of Televisión Azteca.

They emphasize that if it had been for this apartment they would not have had a place to stay, the hotel took them out to the streets sick.

Being so grateful they took advantage and made a house tour of what will be their home during the quarantine they must take.

One of the characteristics that stands out the most of this property is your view of Empaire State and more of the city. Besides that, it has everything you need to spend these days comfortably.

It has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. Each of the rooms has its own bathroom, which Beristain appreciates. They also each have a television to hang out.

None of the spaces in the apartment are very spacious, but they are comfortable and beautiful.

