Jennifer Lopez was ATTACKED while shopping in Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

Admin 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

Singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old had a hectic year between musical performances and film recordings. These days he prepares to rest and spend the end of the year holidays as a family with his children Emme and Max and with those of his partner, Ben Affleck.

JLo. Source: Terra file

In the middle of the preparations, Jennifer Lopez She went shopping in Beverly Hills to place some gifts on the Christmas tree and while she was inside the Gucci store on Fifth Avenue choosing gifts she was attacked by a group of protesters from the animal rights organization PETA who broke in with all violence.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved