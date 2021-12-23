Jennifer Lopez was ATTACKED while shopping in Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

Singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old had a hectic year between musical performances and film recordings. These days he prepares to rest and spend the end of the year holidays as a family with his children Emme and Max and with those of his partner, Ben Affleck.

JLo. Source: Terra file

In the middle of the preparations, Jennifer Lopez She went shopping in Beverly Hills to place some gifts on the Christmas tree and while she was inside the Gucci store on Fifth Avenue choosing gifts she was attacked by a group of protesters from the animal rights organization PETA who broke in with all violence.

Noticing the attack, Jennifer Lopez He tried to take cover inside the premises but the protesters hit the window with force and yelled attacks on the singer. “Abuser of animals” was one of the phrases that resonated the most when they asked her to “stop using animal skins.”

It is not the first time that the animal rights organization PETA has attacked Jennifer Lopez for the clothes he wears at his shows. Without going any further, they criticized her for wearing a flag made of bird feathers in her SuperBowl performance and a few days ago when she introduced her cat, they said that she had bought it and not adopted it.

Finally, the protesters were evicted by security personnel from the store. They all had video cameras and cell phones in their hands to capture just what they were buying Jennifer Lopez and then viralize it on social networks as an escrache.