JetBlue will reinforce its flights between New York and several destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean

As part of a new expansion of the Northeast Alliance formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, which includes the launch of nine new routes from New York and Boston, the blue airline announced a series of increases in the frequencies of its flights between JFK airport and various destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean for next summer.

From New York’s main airport, the Northeast Alliance will operate around 300 daily flights, 195 of them operated by JetBlue.

The destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that will be reinforced are:

Aruba (AUA) with up to four daily flights (last summer there were 10 weekly).

Cancun (CUN) with up to four daily flights (last summer there were 3 daily).

Guayaquil (GYE) with up to two daily flights (last summer it was a daily flight).

Kingston (KIN) with up to five daily flights (last summer there were up to 3 daily flights)

Montego Bay (MBJ) with up to four daily flights (same number as last summer)

St. Lucia (UVF) with up to two daily flights (one daily flight last summer)

Turks and Caicos (PKS) with up to two daily flights.

With these new frequencies, and according to information obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, during the boreal summer of 2022 JetBlue would have 509 weekly flights from JFK airport to Latin America and the Caribbean, offering 89,188 seats per segment. This is already subject to change in the future.

– Advertisement –

The JetBlue route with the highest offer from JFK to the region will be Santiago, Dominican Republic, with 56 weekly flights and 10,402 seats, followed by Santo Domingo and San Juan de Puerto Rico, with 49 weekly flights each.

JetBlue will also link New York-JFK with Nassau, Punta Cana, Bridgetown, Port-au-Prince, Providenciales, Port of Spain, Aguadilla, St. Maarten, Bermuda, Cartagena, Georgetown, Granada, Guatemala City, Guanacaste, Puerto Plata, Ponce, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, San José de Costa Rica, Bogotá, Antigua, Grand Cayman, Curaçao, St. Thomas and Havana.

«A new year brings with it new opportunities for the Northeast Alliance (NEA for its acronym in English) add more JetBlue flights in New York and Boston, and to deliver on the customer benefits we have promised since we first announced this groundbreaking partnership, “said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue president and chief operating officer. “Looking ahead to 2022, the NEA is poised to deliver incredible growth, bringing more of our award-winning service and low rates to Northeast travelers as, together with American, we create a true third-party competitor in the region,” he added.

The Northeast Alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines allows codeshare operation on 185 routes, with the former placing its code on 115 American flights, and the latter at 70 on JetBlue.