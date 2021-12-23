Jim Cramer: four actions that will make the metaverse real

The metaverse is just around the corner and it is time to think about what values ​​could be protagonists in this new digital universe. Jim cramer has selected 4 shares that will take us into it, according to Jing Pan at Yahoo Finance.

“In the future, there will be a lot of companies that will try to claim that they got a piece of the metaverse,” said Jim Cramer.

Numerous companies are exploring the idea, but Cramer points to four that are “currently doing the best job.”

Meta, who kicked off

In its current form, Meta (Facebook) remains largely a social media company. The monthly active users of Facebook they grew a 6% year over year to 2.91 billion in the third trimester.

Taking into account the other Meta platforms, namely Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, the number of active users on at least one product amounted to 3.58 billion.

That said, the company has many endeavors beyond social media, including those virtual and augmented reality headsets and smart glasses. See the metaverse as “a hybrid of online social experiences of today, sometimes expanded in three dimensions or projected in the physical world “.

Nvidia says present

Since the company is famous for its powerful graphics chips, Cramer go to NVIDIA as a key metaverse.

In the three months ending October 31, the income they fired a 50% year over year to a record $ 7.1 billion. The adjusted earnings were from $ 1.17 per share, a 60% more than a year ago.

Growth is expected to continue. For the current fiscal quarter, management projects $ 7.4 billion in income.

Roblox and a kind of ante room

Roblox Rg-A allows users to create block-based games and worlds without the need to know how to code. It also allows creators to receive payments through an in-game currency called Robux.

In the third quarter, the platform had 47.3 million average daily active users, a 31% more year after year. The income they increased a 102% YoY to $ 509.3 million.

Cramer likes Roblox because it is “so much fun” and it already has its “own internal metaverse.”

The firm went public in March through a direct listing and closed at $ 69.50 on its first day of trading. The shares rose to more than $ 140 apiece in November, but have since slipped back to around $ 100.

Video games say present with Unity

Unity Software recently acquired the visual effects studio behind the movies Avatar and Lord of the Rings, and Cramer is interested.

“Imagine being able to be an avatar of the person who made the Avatar,” Cramer noted.

The stocks had a solid run from May to November, but have trimmed some of the gains in recent weeks. Priced at $ 136 per share, the stock is down 5.5% till the date.

That could give opposing investors something to think about, especially considering how fast the business is growing.

In the third trimester he obtained $ 286.3 million in revenue, which represents an increase in 43% year after year. The company also generated $ 34.2 million of free cash flow, which more than tripled the $ 10.9 million it generated in the same period last year.