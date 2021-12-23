JLo came out in defense of Ben Affleck after his controversial statements

Ben Affleck told a few days ago the bad moment that his ex-relationship put him through, which caused him to get into the world of alcohol and depression. Although he could be a victim, for many he was a victimizer because of his words, which the 49-year-old actor did not like in the world around him.

After the breakdown of his marriage with Jennifer Garner, with whom he was legally married for 13 years (until 2018), his love with JLo was reborn, to give himself a second chance. And the return of one of the relationships that were loved was the media topic of the moment, especially to find out how they are getting along now.

Responding to the above, they look good and it was confirmed by seeing Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez together on The Howard Stern radio show, where the actor was interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel Live, to clarify the situation. One of the phrases to remember was “I would never want my children to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mother.”

the same Ben he made his grief and self-criticism and labeled himself as “the worst of men, the most insensitive and stupid type”, after learning that he had ignited the networks with his comments by allegedly blaming his ex-wife for being the cause of his alcoholism .

JLo cataloged his partner as a person of good and of whom he is proud: “I could not have more respect for Ben as father and person ”. As is known, the couple lives “in a great space and very happy”, and the photographs that are captured daily reflect this.