Joan Didion, the American writer who broke schemes, dies

(CNN) –– Joan Didion, a nationally acclaimed American writer who broke the ground with her prose and essays, died at age 87 in New York on Thursday, her publicist confirmed to CNN.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s disease,” Paul Bogaards said in a statement.

Didion, originally from Sacramento, moved to New York after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley. There she began working for Vogue, according to Bogaards. She went on to become a journalist and writer, publishing multiple volumes of essays, nonfiction books, memoirs, novels, and screenplays.

Didion’s works include The year of magical thinking, published in 2005, about the death of her husband John Gregory Dunne, which was also adapted into a play. This profound story, in which he recounts his grief, his marriage, the idea of ​​a family they formed and the devastation, won several awards. Years later, Didion wrote Blue nights published in 2011, about the illness and death of his only daughter Quintana Roo.

Dunne and Quintana Roo died less than two years apart.

Among the many awards Didion won were the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2007, the Gold Medal from the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2005, and the National Medal of Arts and Humanities which He was awarded by then-President Barack Obama in 2013, according to the statement.

His life also inspired the documentary Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (2017).