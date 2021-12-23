Joseph Baena reveals he doesn’t want Arnold Schwarzenegger’s last name

The son that the actor had with his housekeeper, a Guatemalan woman named Mildred, assured that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his famous father but without the name.

During the last years, Arnold schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena have become quite close and it is common to see them doing things together.

The young man is currently 24 years old and is the spitting image of the actor, so much so that he has followed in his own footsteps. It was born from the extramarital affair that he with his housekeeper, Guatemalan Mildred Patricia Baena.

It was in 2011 when it became known in the media and when the protagonist of “Terminator” and Maria Shriver ended their marriage of 25 years.

Now his son wants to follow the same career as his dad, first he did it within the world of bodybuilding and now in the cinema.

He went to ‘Daily Pop’ where he has given an interview about his next film; Furthermore, he revealed that he does not want to use the famous last name because he wants to focus on his own career.

He assures that he wants to go his own way although, he also affirms that “there are some different variables in that”.

“That’s not my top priority right now, so I’m just focused on building myself and my acting and real estate career and just focusing on that right now,” he says.

“My father is a stud. He is a man’s man, I like to think, and I admire him a lot. So, in a way, he has influenced many things: the path that I have taken with acting, with my physical form and with my physique and many other things that I am doing, ”he says about how his father has influenced him.

The young actor’s movie

Just a month ago Joseph Baena showed on Instagram some images shooting his new movie, ‘Lava, a Bitflix action thriller.

“It’s a fun horror thriller,” he says in the interview. “Basically, these girls come to the city of Hawaii, they meet this group of guys who are freedivers and we take them on a little trip.”

“After playing with some of the local folklore, his vacation turns upside down and turns into a horror story,” he continued. “So it’s exciting, and I’m really excited for him to come out and see how it goes,” he ends up saying.

Until now, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is a celebrity in the United States, with more than 340,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his days in the gym, where he is also a physical trainer.

(Visited 10,588 times, 237 visits today)