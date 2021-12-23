Julio César Chávez Jr: “If I lose against Jake Paul, I will retire”

Julio César Chávez Jr has had a checkered career in the boxing world. His actions in the ring and some controversies outside the ring have affected the performance of the ‘Son of the Legend’, who for years has been criticized by the fans and experts in the field.

Chávez Jr has sounded like a possible rival to Jake Paul, the American youtuber who recently defeated Tyron Woodley by knockout and has become one of the fashionable characters in boxing.

In an interview with TV Boxeo, Chávez Jr indicated that if the fight with Jake Paul takes place and he loses, he will withdraw from boxing permanently. “I retire, I do not charge, I do not want to charge, I do not want money, I do not want anything. If I do not win, I will withdraw, I am not interested in your bag if I do not win “, advancement.

See Jake Paul for a chance to shine

Finally, Chávez Jr pointed out that although his career may have been halfway there, defeating Jake Paul would be an important moment as a professional boxer. “I am an athlete in every sense of the word. Maybe I was halfway through my career or I didn’t do what people would have wanted or I thought I could do more, but I still have another chance, so we have to wait and it is never too late ”, he pointed out.