Jürgen Damm is tempted by four Liga MX clubs

In addition to the Chivas de Guadalajara, three other clubs have clear intentions to retain the services of the footballer who became multi-champion with Tigres UANL.

The Major League Soccer The United States is currently on hiatus and the pass market prior to the 2022 season is on the move. In this period the future of Jürgen Damm will be defined, who would not continue his professional career with Atlanta United after two championships without big numbers.

In 27 matches representing the team that is now technically commanded by Gonzalo Pineda, the footballer who came to the neighboring country for his level in UANL Tigers failed to demonstrate his offensive potential: He only scored a goal against Alajuelense of Costa Rica in the 2021 edition of the Concachampions.

In the MX League He already had the privilege of wearing the shirts of Tecos, Pachuca and Los Felinos de Nuevo León, but the fast element could have a new stage in Mexico with another new club. And it is that, according to the information shared by Mediotiempo, four Aztec teams would seek to return it this winter.

This source confirmed that Ricardo Peláez contacted Jürgen Damm a few weeks ago to convince him to return to Mexican soccer in this transfer period. But sadly for the Chivas de GuadalajaraThey would not be the only ones interested in staying with the footballer’s services …

“Toluca, Atlas and FC Juárez have probed their agent”added said media outlet. In the Red Devils of Ignacio Ambriz they would be fresh legs, for the champion it would mean a valuable alternative for Diego Cocca and with the frontiers he could meet again with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. What will he do?