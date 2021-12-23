Karol G’s sister raises the temperature with her great beauty

Katherin Giraldo has known how to choose her path away from music, unlike her half-sister, the singer Karol G. The lace has already exceeded 110 thousand followers on Instagram, who follow each of its steps, respond to its stories and use each of the products or garments that it promotes.

For her part, her sister Karol G she’s still more on track in music than ever. He recently announced to his followers in the Dominican Republic that on January 22 he will perform in Altos de Chavón with his “Bichota Tour”. With this great tour, the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ has traveled to places in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

A few hours ago, Katherin He shared a photoshoot of his birthday with the text: “And Yes, I fulfilled them Very Happy!”. In the pictures, he posed in his new place in Colombia called “Cerbatana”. The restaurant has opened very recently and the influencer has told her fans that it has been a success.

The lace wore an informal but beautiful look as always. Katherin She chose a dark jean, white sneakers, a shirt with a colorful flower print, which she left untied and revealed a black lace bra. In addition, he completed the outfit with mirrored glasses.

Once again, the businesswoman showed all her beauty. Karol G’s sister’s publication reached almost 3,000 likes and 40 comments. “Beautiful, what are you”, “May God give you many more and much health” and “Happy birthday God fill you with many blessings” were just some of the messages he received.