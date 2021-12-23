Karol G’s sister raises the temperature with her great beauty

Admin 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

Katherin Giraldo has known how to choose her path away from music, unlike her half-sister, the singer Karol G. The lace has already exceeded 110 thousand followers on Instagram, who follow each of its steps, respond to its stories and use each of the products or garments that it promotes.

For her part, her sister Karol G she’s still more on track in music than ever. He recently announced to his followers in the Dominican Republic that on January 22 he will perform in Altos de Chavón with his “Bichota Tour”. With this great tour, the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ has traveled to places in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is the reason for the faces that Marc Anthony made

After a video that showed the popular went viral singer American origin sauce Puerto Rican, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved