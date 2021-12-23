Koundé’s shot to Alba in the duel of Sevilla – Barça

Getty Jules Kounde is sent off against Barcelona.

FC Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was hit in the face by Sevilla defender Jules Kounde during the clash between the two teams in La Liga on Tuesday 12 December.

The two players were fighting for the ball on the wing when Koundé completely lost his temper and threw the ball to the Barça left-back, who fell holding his face, as ESPN shows.

Jules Kounde gets a straight red for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba’s face 😳 pic.twitter.com/SjLC6yTdHv – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2021

The Sevillian center-back received a direct red card for his actions, leaving the hosts to play the last 30 minutes of the match with just 10 men at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Sevilla took the lead in the game when Papu Gómez shot on goal from a well-worked corner after half an hour. However, Barcelona struck back minutes before half-time when Ronald Araujo leveled with an impressive header from a corner.

Barcelona couldn’t make the man’s lead count as Sevilla held on to a point. Ousmane Dembele came closest to finding a winner with a fierce shot that hit wood.

The result keeps Sevilla in second place, while Barça ends the year in seventh place in the table. Xavi’s team is just one point behind defending champion Atlético de Madrid and Real Socieded in La Liga and two behind Rayo Vallecano in fourth place.

Is Kounde Xavi’s ‘dream’ signing?

Kounde’s dismissal came amid speculation that the French international is actually the “dream” signing of Barcelona manager Xavi, although the defender is currently out of the financial reach of the Catalans.

Xavi is said to be willing to strengthen his bottom line “urgently” and would love to be able to bring in Kounde, but is aware that it is impossible due to the defender’s 80 million euro release clause, as reported by Diario Sport.

European champions Chelsea tried to get Kounde last summer but were unable to convince Sevilla to sell. The Blues were willing to offer 60 million euros, which was not enough to convince the Andalusian team to let the central defender go.

Busquets and Gavi are suspended

Kounde isn’t the only player facing suspension after Tuesday’s game. Barcelona midfielders Sergio Busquets and Gavi will also be suspended for one match after receiving their fifth yellow card of the 2021-22 season.

Busquets was booked after just 10 minutes for a foul on Lucas Ocampos, while Gavi was booked for a foul on Fernando late in the second half. The reserves mean the duo will miss Barça’s first La Liga match of 2022 against Real Mallorca on January 2.

Xavi does not lack options when it comes to replacing the two players. The Barça coach should recover Pedri from an injury in January and can also turn to Frenkie de Jong, Nico González and Riqui Puig.

