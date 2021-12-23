Learn how to apply for the 120 information technology scholarships that Google will award in Antioquia

Reference image. Google will award scholarships to study information technology in Antioquia. Photo: Sena

The Antioquia Family Compensation Fund (Comfenalco) announced that, through them, the Google Information Technology (IT) Training to Offer 120 Scholarships for young people from Antioquia who are interested in training in information technology support.

The course, which will be developed through the virtual platform Coursera and will be led by the International Youth Foundation (IYF), this aimed at youth between the ages of 18 and 29, who have a bachelor’s degree, technique and technology, who reside in the Aburrá Valley, Near East and Urabá.

“Their goal is to provide young people with preparation for an entry-level job in IT support without the need for experience. Students will achieve a practical experience, through a dynamic combination of laboratories and other interactive exercises ”, explained Comfenalco through its website.

As detailed by the Compensation Fund, the scholarship recipients will be trained in the following areas:

– Fundamentals of technical support.

– Computer networks.

– Operating systems.

– IT infrastructure and systems administration services.

– IT security.

In addition to the technical content, Comfenalco explained that the selected candidates will receive trainings on socio-emotional skills, vocational guidance and job guidance.

Who can participate?

1. Young people between 18 and 29 years old with a bachelor’s degree, technique, technology who are in the Metropolitan Area, the Near East and Urabá.

2. That they are looking for a job and that they are not currently studying.

3. Interested in developing a career in the IT sector – Information Technology.

4. Being in strata 1, 2 or 3.

5. Have skills in math and reading comprehension.

6. Have a computer and internet (laboratories will be done, which requires having a computer). Cell phone does not apply.

Those interested in applying will have until January 16, 2022 to apply, through the following link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4850580.

Before registering, please note that, the program lasts 10 weeks, so you will need to dedicate between 5 to 6 hours a day during the five working days of the week. If selected, On February 7, 2022, he will begin his induction process.

Comfenalco opens call for scholarships to study labor techniques

The Antioquia Family Compensation Fund also recently announced that it has opened registrations for people interested in taking any labor technique, either as a Human Talent Assistant or an Administrative and Financial Assistant.

“Comfenalco’s job skills training is an educational commitment that seeks to provide people with training in competencies, specific skills and in areas with high labor demand, generating new life opportunities and employability,” Comfenalco explained.

Those interested may apply until January 19, 2022 and, in addition, affiliates and beneficiaries category A and B of Comfenalco, may apply for a scholarship to study the program, filling out the following form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=1kkwAIi9fUC_VP8aVHrSEW12NqsB09RHqHGigKZ60eFUNExKR09WV1JGWlg2VVpLQTFWNDM0NUQ3USQlQCN0PWcu.

Before registering, keep in mind that, as a requirement, you must have passed the 11th degree of bachelor’s degree, be 16 years old, and have time available to attend face-to-face training at the Comfenalco educational headquarters in Rionegro.

To learn more about the requirements and the training schedule that each program will have, you can enter the page https://www.comfenalcoantioquia.com.co/personas/noticias/programas-tecnicos-laborales-oriente, or contact the Comfenalco Services Unit line 5617708 ext. 4313 and 4330.

