LeBron gave the blessing, earns $ 2.4 million with Lakers and on social media they want him out of Los Angeles

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made many changes for NBA 2021, and one of them has not gone down well on social networks.

Oh what a chaotic beginning they have had! The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it has not been what Los angeles lakers expected after having an offseason full of changes, where the franchise, led by Lebron James, was preparing to return to be a candidate for the title.

That, so far, is far from the truth. With a 16-15 record, they are seventh in the Western Conference, and it seems that The king he is the only one that maintains a high level of performance, while the rest live a limbo of good and bad games.

The point is that some of the blame is also on James himself, even if he is the only one giving up. Why? Well because all the changes of the summer go through his approval, being the most influential person of the Lakers. And one of the free agents who signed, has not gone down well …

DeAndre Jordan and a Los Angeles Lakers fiasco

The pivot DeAndre Jordan was hired for one year and $ 2.4 million after going through Brooklyn nets, and so far he has been in very bad shape when it comes to entering training instead of absent Anthony Davis Y Dwight howard. This increased this same Sunday.

In defeat with Chicago bulls, DJ played 21 minutes of which his participation was not positive. He was seen to be sluggish on defense, scoring marksmen poorly and missing easy point opportunities on offense. Given this, NBA Twitter He went out to defend him.