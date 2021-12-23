Letters addressed to Danilo Medina via his brother Alexis

The Public ministry points out that they were found cards addressed to the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, via Alexis Medina, where the supply of different hospitals is required, which then said equipment tenders were awarded to the companies of the president’s brother.

The accusation against those implicated in the network called Operation Antipulpo establishes that on January 17, 2013 the José María Cabral y Báez Regional University Hospital sent a communication directed to Danilo Medina, via Alexis Medina, referring to the need for ventilators for the intensive care unit.

The Public Ministry document also indicates that another communication of the referred health center, addressed to the former president and referring to the center’s equipment and material needs.

It may interest you

In addition, it points out that they found two jobs from the same health center requiring the needs of ventilators for the intensive care unit of the center, via Alexis Medina, “With which we test the influence peddling of the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, used to obtain economic advantages through public contracts in the health sector, as well as other circumstances of the case ”.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, they found two official Provincial Hospital Dr. Toribio Bencosme Y Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance on the needs of supplies and medical equipment, an annex of the list of needs and motivation for requesting the pediatric emergency area.

The prosecuting body affirms that there was influence peddling of the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez to obtain economic advantages through public contracting in the health sector.

It may interest you