LFP batteries in American-made Tesla electric cars? – News – Hybrids and Electric

The announcement by Gotion Hight Tech that it has partnered with a “Great American automaker”To implement the production of LFP (lithium-ferrophosphate) batteries on American soil has done blow up the rumors. Because Tesla, which already has this technology for the Standard Autonomy Model 3 that is manufactured and sold in China, is one of the candidates to have signed this agreement. What is known for now?

The enormous demand for batteries caused by the increase in the supply of electric vehicles has led Tesla to make the decision to use LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) batteries in their Standard Autonomy variants. And you want to do it if you give up on locating the supply chain for all the key components on the same continent in which the car is manufactured.

However, currently in the United States no manufacturer has implemented the production of this type of batteries, which is a problem for Tesla to achieve this goal. This technology has not been used routinely in electric cars, except in large vehicles, due to its lower fromenergy density with respect to lithium although their cost is significantly lower and they are even safer. This situation has led to the Chinese market being the first to adopt this technology, which is why 95% of LFP batteries are manufactured there.

Gotion Hight Tech, which counts Volkswagen among its shareholders, has announced a major agreement with a US manufacturer to supply at least a capacity of 200 GWh in LFP battery cells between 2023 and 2028Either produced in China, or in a facility located in the United States. The agreement appears in a presentation made on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in which it indicates that the company plans to “expand and locate production lines through US Guoxuan in the United States to meet the needs of the acquisition of batteries in the United States. client”. The agreement also includes an option to implement an LFP battery factory through a co-operating companyA joint venture in the US with that automaker.

However, the company does not specify at any time who this anonymous partner is that it refers to in its presentation text. In the contract he speaks of the new company Guoxuan Hi-Tech Co or US Guoxuan as a supplier to a large automobile company listed in the United States and which he calls “the customer” and with which he has signed a “Agreement of strategic supply and location (…) to reach a strategic agreement on the supply and acquisition of lithium iron phosphate batteries ”.

The company will export the LFP batteries manufactured at its production base in China. However, depending on the customer’s needs, the two parties plan locate production and supply in the United States and discuss the future possibility of establishing a joint venture. Those batteries will be included in both the customer’s electric cars and other apps that are marketed in the United States and other world markets.

Although the Gotion text leaves open the possibility that the mentioned “customer” could be any American manufacturer, Tesla is, perhaps, the one that best meets all the requirements. In fact, it is currently the most publicly traded automaker. The presentation also mentions that there has been no previous relationship with this client, which rules out the possibility that it is Volkswagen itself. In addition, the use of LFP cells in applications other than electric cars is mentioned, which could refer to Tesla’s products for stationary energy storage: Powerwalls, Powerpacks and Megapacks.