Ligue 1: Lionel Messi lives the least productive season of his career with PSG

ANDThe Argentine star, Lionel Messi, arrived at PSG as the bomb of the summer, everyone expected that with his arrival the team had a trident of fear with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr, however, his numbers have been the worst since he started in soccer. The 34-year-old averages a goal every 865 minutes and has only been in Ligue 1 for so long.

Even the average of the current season has a clear disadvantage in relation to his first season with Barcelona. For example in the 2004-05 campaign, barely scored a target but he did it in 75 minutes played. A season later he averaged a goal every 155 minutes in LaLiga.

Although the regular tournament has not gone in the best way, the Argentine star has shown his face for his team in the Champions League with five goals that helped PSG qualify for the round of 16.

On the other hand, the Argentine continues with his influence in the game because although he does not score, he has managed to attend several times, five to be precise. This includes the match against Saint-Etienne where he gave three passes to goal.

The Argentine has dealt with multiple problems on his arrival at PSG, between injuries or stoppages due to FIFA Date, He has not let Messi get the rhythm that we all know. He has also stated that his adaptation to a new city has cost him since he lived in Barcelona all his life, so now he has to deal with a new challenge.

The year of activity has concluded for Leo, but trust in a 2022 where adaptation has arrived and take the Parisian team to the top.