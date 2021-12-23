Marc Anthony turns on the ALARMS for strange movement of the jaw in concert LIVE | VIDEO

The world of music lights the alarms and he wonders, what happens to Marc Anthony ?, after the popular salsero was caught with a strange movement in the jaw while performing in a concert completely eI live, the video it already goes around the world.

But not only did the alarms, but also criticism for Marc’s appearance in recent times, so it is suspected that he is going through difficult situations in his life.

Marc Anthony He looks very thin at 53 years old, a fact that alarmed his fans as they hope that he will improve soon to be able to continue with his world tour. The Puerto Rican salsa singer will visit Mexico in March with his world tour “Palla Voy”.

The video That already went viral shows Marc Anthony with a suspicious attitude while interpreting one of his songs Live Well, he begins to make a strange movement with his jaw and with his left arm.

The alarms they turned on and revealed that it is probably a relapse into drugs, remember that in the past Marc Anthony already had problems with addictions that had apparently been overcome.

So far neither the singer nor his press team have commented on this video that travels the network and arouses suspicions among his followers.

This is the presentation Live that is raising controversy around Marc Anthony: