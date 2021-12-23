Marco Antonio Solís’s wife dazzles with her look and makes everyone fall in love

The wife of Marco Antonio Solis continues to gain more popularity in the social networks, so much so that in its official accounts it has followers from all over the world. For their part, through their profiles, Cristy Solis, shares various moments of her personal life with her husband as well as with her daughters.

This time, Cristy Solis, once again showed her spectacular figure and how beautiful she is today with a series of photos of her wearing a dress in black tones that is ideal for Christmas. These are some publications that the former Cuban model shared on her profile on her official account. Instagram a few hours ago. With these posts, the mother of Marla Y Alison, demonstrated the great popularity it has on its official accounts.

On the other hand and as we have mentioned in previous notes, the popular blonde accompanied her husband Marco Antonio Solis on a tour with The Bukis after 25 years off the stage. This has been a great year on a professional level for the singer of the song “If you had not gone”, since he not only managed to sing again with his lifelong friends but also met his audience in person, exhausting several of his functions.

Marco Antonio Solis was making presentations in different cities of the U.S before a full crowd of spectators who chanted all his great hits. One of the people who was always present was his wife and daughters, who from the front row related, through their official accounts, the most important moments of the concerts.

Also, on several occasions, Cristian Salas, has used her official accounts to promote her husband’s upcoming events that take place in various parts of the U.S Y Mexico respectively. In his last concerts, The Buki He had an in-person audience, so it was the reunion of him as a soloist, on stage, with his fans.