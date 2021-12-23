Maricoin arrives, the first cryptocurrency created by and for the LGTBI + community

The cryptocurrency universe has everything. There are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies in circulation. From SexCoin to the popular Dodgecoin, through the classics Bitcoin and Ethereum. The LGTBI + collective, as reported Entrepreneurs, has wanted to get on this train creating his own crypto. And she has been baptized with a very graceful name: the maricoin.

This new cryptocurrency was born in the Madrid neighborhood of Chueca and, as of December 31, it can be used to pay in 25 establishments gayfriendly distributed by Barcelona, ​​Ibiza, Maspalomas and Chueca itself. However, the intention is for the maricoin to make the leap internationally.

There is a waiting list to get this cryptocurrency AFP





Read also

Andrea Amantegui Guezala

From Chueca to the world

If this happened, the maricoin would be facing a huge market. It is believed that around 7.5% of the world’s population belongs to the LGTBI + collective – without counting their sympathizers – and the pink economy, which is how the purchasing power of the members of this group is known, moves 5 billion dollars a year globally.

This crypto has been developed thanks to Algorand technology, which has been created by the renowned Silvio Micali. For this reason, it is part of the acceleration program of Algorand Miami Accelerator along with nine other projects. The maricoin, in addition, can receive part of a million dollars in a public round to which the projects of the American accelerator access.

It is a crypto designed to help the collective SOPA Images / LightRocket

The promoters of maricoin believe that during the first quarter of 2022 it will start trading on the main exchanges that support Algorand. The big goal is to enter Binance, the largest exchange in the world. In Spain it is negotiating with Bit2Me Y 2gether while agreements with bitfy Y Yieldly, leaders of the exchange in Brazil and Australia, respectively.





Read also

Drafting

During the month of January, 250 million dollars in maricoins will be issued, equivalent to the sum of 50 to the value equivalent to 1 euro. If someone wants to obtain one of these cryptocurrencies, they must buy it from the owner for the value of this moment, which will be the demand that is in charge of putting it.

The next Gay Pride will be when it is verified if the maricoin has been accepted: another of the great objectives is to be able to finance these important parties with maricoins in 20 capitals of the world during 2022.

A cryptocurrency to unite and help the LGTBI + collective

The hairdresser Juan Belmonte is the man behind this novel cryptocurrency, for which “there is already a waiting list to obtain premium maricoins before the currency is listed.” To access this list, just click on the following link.

Belmonte, who is known as Juan por Dios, is clear that maricoin is destined to be a unifying cryptocurrency: “Our own currency will unify us, it will give us power in this globalized capitalist world. We can help others. people who at this moment do not have the same rights as us… Therefore, we need to be more united than ever and pay, use and transact with our own currency “.

However, the CEO of maricoin is not Belmonte, but Francisco Álvarez Cano, who is also the CEO of Startify. Álvarez Cano considers that this new cryptocurrency is not only unique because “it is the first cryptocurrency created by and for the LGTBI collective” but also “will have value as a means of payment for any transaction at the same time as it becomes a tradable asset in a exchange“.





Read also

Luis Federico Florio

For the CEO of maricoin it is vital that the crypto has this double quality because it will serve to “stress the demand” and help the group “not be persecuted in any country in the world”, something that happens in 69 countries. As if that were not enough, in eleven of them homosexual relations are punished with death.