Mario García, DT of Atlante

His work with Cimarrones and Atlante, where the Mexican player was prioritized, considers them to be cards for Chivas to consider.

Mario Garcia was champion with Atlante with a team in which nine Mexicans played, the coach of the Iron Colts and former assistant to Diego Armando Maradona assures that his experience, with local players, places him as the “ideal” coach to coach Chivas.

“There was a note or a comment, in a program, from a journalist that I don’t even know, but He said that I was the ideal Chivas coach and he is not wrong, because Chivas is full of Mexicans and I have been giving results with Mexican cigars for almost 20 years. I don’t tell lies, they know my job. For some it will seem crazy, but it is the reality, they do not turn to look here, because the correct scan is not made and because we do not know how to sell ourselves, “he says. Mario Garcia, technical champion with Atlante, to ESPN Digital.

Mario García listed the reasons why he would be the ideal coach for Chivas

The champion coach with Atlante, in the MX Expansion League, was at the forefront of the Cimarrones de Sonora project, in which young people like Johan Vásquez came out, now in Genoa in Italy, in addition to prioritizing the Mexican player in his teams about the foreign footballer.

“They prefer to put in the coach, who is going to put 15 players at their doorstep and they know that Mario García is not going to accept a player who does not match the club’s profile or the club’s expectations, that’s why they discriminate against me, of course, They are not going to put me in players who do not make the owner win or sustain the project in a positive way, there are people who do not like to be in the business like this, “he explains. Mario Garcia, who also acted as assistant to Diego Armando Maradona.

“I do not say names, nor do I say who, because in itself they veto me, it is a large part, they stop you, they say that Mario is crazy, that unhinges the player, but then the demand hurts, if we want wild and conformist players, do not bring Mario García nowhere, because he is going to put them to work, but they are going to have the best version of their career. That’s what they don’t want, ”he adds.

Mario García, for now, focuses on Atlante, waiting for the Promotion to the First Division to return and to make it possible for a team to “fulfill the dreams of fans and players who come from below, to play in the First Division.”

“They have not vetoed me, but for you to go to the First Division it implies that you put 15 players from the one who takes you, because I do not see it that way, it is not a way. If the 15 players are for the benefit of the club, go ahead, but if not, then it should not be. By not playing that game, you are not attractive to certain people. “