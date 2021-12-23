Match summary Liverpool vs Leicester City (3-3) GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Liverpool, England. / 12.22.2021 16:06:13





Real great game! Liverpool managed to come back a marker that seemed impossible. The Reds passed a 1-3 to send everything to Penalty shootout where Kelleher dressed up as a hero. Liverpool advance to Semifinals alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp came out onto the pitch with a alternate box in the three sectors of the team. Figures of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Allison Becker, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were not called up. Sending a clear message that the priority this season is the Premier League and the Champions League.

On the other hand, the box Brendan rodgers yes it had stars in their starting lineup, such as: Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy. The current FA Cup champions are in ninth position in the domestic championship.

Emotions fell immediately in the first half as Jamie Vardy opened the scoring at minute 9 ‘and added the same at 13’. Five minutes later Chamberlain scored for the localsHowever, Maddison made it 1-3.

Klopp tried flip it to the scoreboard in the second half with fresh legs from Konaté, Milner, Keita and Jota. Was the same Diogo Jota who scored for 2-3. In the added time Takumi Minamino was the hope for the Reds scoring the tying goal at 90 + 4 ‘. The 90 minutes ended 3-3.

In the penalty shootout Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Ihenacho scored for the Foxes Y Milner, Firmino, Chamberlain, Keita scored for the locals. Kelleher, Liverpool’s substitute goalkeeper, managed guess the shots of Thomas and Bertrand. Minamino went from hero to villain by missing his shot, but Jota managed to score the winning penalty at Anfield.

Other results of the ELP Cup Quarterfinals:

Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland

Brentford 0 – 2 Chelsea Tottenham 2 – 1 West Ham