Match summary Napoli vs Spezia (0-1). GOAL

The Napoli will end 2021 as third place in Serie A after lose 1-0 to Spezia, one of the worst teams in the ranking and that with this victory he breathes to have a cushion of points with respect to his rivals for not descending.

The Azzurri needed the victory to stay in second place and continue on the heels of Inter Milan, but mistakes made them prey and they left with a painful defeat.

The visiting team took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to an own goal from Juan Jesús. The defender in an attempt to reject the ball ended up putting it in the goal of David Ospina, who hesitated when going out to cut and he could not do anything to avoid both.

Napoli was master and lord of the meeting, took possession of the ball but lacked creativity to be able to arrive with real danger on the visiting goal that took three valuable points.

ANDl Chucky had two chances to be present on the scoreboard. In the first the flag bearer marked him offside and in the second he crashed the ball to an opponent when the goal was open.

Napoli could never put their ideas in order to hurt a Spezia who was comfortable without having the ball, they understood that the advantage had to be taken care of and they did it perfectly.

This defeat of the team led by Luciano Spalletti is very painful, because in addition to letting go of three points they fell to third place in the championship, and that is because Milan defeated Empoli and with that surpassed Napoli in the standings.