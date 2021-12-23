Matrix Resurrections premieres, you must know this to see it | AFP

After this wait of more than two years, emotions and pauses to filming thanks to the world situation, Matrix Resurrections finally premieres today, Neo is back to the movie theaters.

We will have to go to the cinema to enjoy the performance of Keanu reeves, Carrie Anne Moss Y Jada pinkett Smith, who will return for this fourth installment that seeks to give a fresh air to the trilogy of more than 20 years ago.

You should know that it is not a continuation in itself, but an independent product that does not forget what happened in the first three.

Directed by lana Wachowski, the film comes to offer more minutes of fun to all those fans of the saga, who will be able to enjoy the film also through the service of HBO MAX; in case you have it.

Of course, the production has a high expectation and much more afterwards behind such unforgettable legendary films that we saw several years ago, an adventure that will surely leave us with a good taste in the mouth to end the year.

It is important to mention that not all actors They will be able to return, some of those who participated in the first films already have some other schedules and commitments so we will have new members who will give everything to be memorable.









We know that Morpheus will not be the same person and that even the girl who appeared with the oracle in the first films could have something very important to do in this new one.

We recommend that if you are an admirer of the saga, do your little marathon so that you remember all the details when you see this new installment, you can write down all the references and honors that those incredible pieces of content were given.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci and Lambert Wilson, are the confirmed actors and actresses for this installment that is now available.