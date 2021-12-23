Medical recertifications: based on international models

Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, and Vicenç Martínez, Director of Professional Regulation.

The Ministry of Health A purpose has been set for the next year 2022 and it is to activate medical recertification, that is, the process based on updating the skills and knowledge of health specialists. A process that does not finish reaching Spain. For this reason, the Ministry of Health is going to start training technicians from both the ministry and the autonomous communities, who will be in charge of carrying out the recertifications of specialists.

As you may have learned Medical Writing, Health will carry out this task through an external company that has been required that such training is based on “International recertification models, which will allow them to define the model for the recertification of competences of Spanish health professionals ”. Specifically, the training will be based on the procedure and requirements of the international recertification models of four countries of the European Union and two third countries.

With this requirement, the ministry directed by Carolina Darias has put this process out to tender to choose the company that most closely matches the technical requirements of the project. The designated entity must carry out, manage and coordinate, following the instructions of the Ministry of Health, comprehensive training on international recertification models for health professionals aimed at the personnel of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities. Teaching material must be provided to these personnel.

Likewise, the chosen company must submit to the General Directorate of Professional Planning a technical report detailing the project carried out and a summary of the project that includes a schedule of activities and the number of participants for each activity.

Precisely, this plan emanates after the opinion issued by the European health organizations that requires carrying out a model of continuous evaluation of medical specialists. However, the continued delay in the approval of the Royal Decree of Specialties, where the development of a recertification process agreed between scientific societies and the Ministry is mentioned; It is encouraging the representatives of Spanish specialists to commit to preparing their own recertification despite doubts about its normative validity.

What will the medical recertification training be like?

The training will be blended and face-to-face, and will consist of the following minimum characteristics:

The training will have at least 27 training activities, with an average duration of at least 40 hours per activity and at least 25 percent in face-to-face mode, which means 270 face-to-face hours.

There will be a participation of an average of 40 professionals per activity.

The training will include at least four European models and two from Third Countries.

There will be a moderate training platform, to post didactic material and allow the exchange of doubts, accessible to professionals from the Autonomous Communities and the Ministry of Health for at least 10 months, and a service to answer questions with a maximum delay of 72 hours .

The workshops will be held in flexible hours, adapting to the working hours of the participants.

The service must be carried out in permanent coordination with the Ministry of Health. To do this, a person will be appointed to refer to the execution of the contract.

The Training Team will be made up of at least six teachers, all of them with a higher university degree and at least two of them with a degree that enables them to exercise a health profession.

Where will the training take place?

The Training will be carried out in a blended way with online and face-to-face activities. Online activities may be carried out live or delayed, the latter modality being able to include the reading and analysis of the documentation and the evaluation of the training received.

Finally, the company must send to the General Directorate of Professional Organization, on a monthly basis, monitoring indicators of the number of activities taught with a description of their content, their duration and the number of people trained.

In exchange for this work, the Ministry of Health plans to pay a maximum amount of 105,000 euros, taxes included.