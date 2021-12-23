Medicine and University students create control table

Luciana Nechifor, president of CEEM.

The State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) and the Ministry of Universities They have established a Working Group to evaluate the Medicine vacancies offered. In addition, this new Table will also value the opening of new faculties and the medical faculty, as well as the admission of students to Medicine degree. This has been announced by the new Executive Committee of the Board, which has explained the motivations and projects that have been planned for this new period.

As explained Jesus Andicoberry, vice president of Territorial Organization of CEEM, the Council transferred to the ministerial body the “existing problem” in relation to the offer of places in Medicine. They also underlined the need to work together sharing data, studies and ideas to address this issue. “We want there to be a true fit between the number of students entering the faculties and the number of applicants for Specialized Health Training (FSE) “, Andicoberry pointed out, adding that there is currently a” significant mismatch “.

On the other hand, the Council has announced that it has also held a meeting with the Ministry of Health to convey a battery of proposals and claims. “We have sat at the table, above all, so that they can count on us in everything that concerns the students. In addition, we have raised a series of doubts that arise with the digital transformation of the ESF“, Andicoberry has qualified.

Alternative for covid positive MIR applicants

In this regard, as reported Medical Writing, Professional Ordination has closed the door this Wednesday to the possibility of carrying out a process for choosing and awarding MIR places in real time, both in face-to-face format and on-line. In addition, Health has expressed that will not offer any alternatives to Covid-19 positive applicants who cannot attend the MIR 2022 exam, which will be held on January 29. A controversial decision on which the students have also spoken at the press conference held at the headquarters of the General Council of Medical Associations of Spain.

The CEEM considers that, to propose a second examination date for those people who could not appear for covid reasons, “would not ensure the principle of equal opportunitiesEven so, the Council defends that the candidates demand a plan that guarantees that the positives have to be examined at the same time as the rest to “not postpone the effort they have made for a year.”

‘Signing’ of medical students before the sixth wave covid

On the other hand, medical students have announced that they are willing to collaborate in this sixth wave of the pandemic, as long as they are non-welfare activities, as they did in previous ones. “We are not experts in Public Health issues or the spread of the virus, so we will adapt and We will follow the guidelines set by the health authorities“, has pointed out Àlex Boada, vice president of External Affairs of the CEEM, who has assured that they are” willing “to help in the tasks that are within their reach, as in the first wave of the covid pandemic.

Faced with the new ‘explosion’ of contacts due to the appearance of the variant Omicron, the Generalitat of Catalunya enabled this Tuesday that final year students in health fields, as well as graduates or graduates who have not completed residency, can join the health sector to perform more tasks and avoid the collapse of health centers.