Merle Uribe assures that Vicente Fernández paid $ 4 million to his ‘son’ to make him disappear from his life

The mexican singer Vicente Fernandez He never hid that he had been unfaithful to his wife Cuquita during their almost six decades of marriage, although he always maintained that he had been “discreet” out of respect for her and that there had only been one great love in his life.

In 1978, Chente, as he was popularly called, met the actress Patricia rivera while they were filming the movie ‘El Arracadas’ together and thus began a romance that lasted several years. In the 1980s she gave birth to a boy named Rodrigo who always claimed that he was the son of the famous musician and, throughout his childhood, the little one began to spend a lot of time with the Fernández clan to meet his half-brothers.

However, DNA tests carried out after the kidnapping of Vicente y Cuquita’s eldest son to obtain life insurance to protect the entire family ended up showing that Rodrigo was not related to the musician. What happened to your relationship then?

As the actress and dancer has now stated Merle uribe, who also had an affair with the king of rancheras for seven years, Vicente ended up giving him $ 4 million to disappear from your life after he tried to seize his ranch pushed by his mother when he was 18 years old. What she has not wanted to reveal is whether or not Rodrigo was really Chente’s biological son, but she has confirmed that he went to the Fernández house because “Cuquita was a saint.”

