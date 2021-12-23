Merle Uribe responded by being called “paracetamol” by Vicente Fernández

Merle Uribe responded to the attacks for having had an affair with Vicente Fernández and talking about it after the singer’s death (Photo: Instagram / @ merle_uribe)

Behind the death of Vicente Fernandez On December 12, controversy was once again the engagement that he kept with Merle uribe during her marriage, she was even called “paracetamol” of the singer by a presenter of Today. The actress decided to defend herself against these accusations and clarified how her relationship with Chente was.

Yesterday Merle Uribe uncovered in an interview with Today how he lived his romance with Vicente Fernández, his statements were controversial because, according to my assurance, he was not willing to leave his family for her. However, after finishing his story, one of the program’s collaborators assured him that nobody cared what she was telling because it had been a “paracetamol” in the life of Chente.

This Thursday the actress decided to use her right of reply and went against the presenter, in addition, she explained the reasons why for her if it is important to remember what she lived with him Charro de Huentitán.

Merle Uribe revealed her romance with Vicente Fernández in 2008, almost 30 years after it happened (Photo: Instagram / @ merle_uribe)

“I mean that I I can talk about my life because it is mine and I can speak what I want because no one has the right to shut me up about what I experienced and about my artistic career. And if Vicente Fernández was part of my life and my artistic career, I don’t have to say it“Replied the actress in the morning.

Merle assured that his intention was never to hurt to other people with their comments, less to the family of Chente, on the contrary, he wanted pay homage to your ex partner.

“Everyone can say who has been part of their lives. Now, I never had the desire to hurt the Fernández family, I did it as a tribute in my networks to Vicente Fernández, period, nothing more. There are people who take it badly, there are people who take it good”He added.

And it is that, as mentioned by the actress, the death of the Charro de Huentitán it hurt a lot and even broke down in tears when he learned of his passing.

Merle claimed to have known that her intention when confessing her relationship to talk about her was not to hurt the family of “Chente” (Photo: Instagram / @ merle_uribe)

About their romance, he again assured that it was a relationship that lasted three years and he also mentioned that he had already spoken about this before, it is not something that he wanted to reveal with the death of Vicente.

Uribe mentioned that during a 2008 interview, by mistake, he spoke of a characteristic of the singer that few knew, which resulted in revealing that they had maintained a love relationship. As he added, it was at that time that the singer also spoke openly about the other extramarital affairs he had had.

In the past, Merle had revealed that even after her courtship with the singer ended, they both suffered greatly because she got married, while he began a relationship with Patricia rivera.

Merle confessed to having met Doña Cuquita during a Vicente Fernández palenque (Photo: Instagram / @ vicentefdez)

About Dona Cuquita, he revealed that he knew her, but always treated her with respect for being Vicente Fernández’s wife. The first time he saw her was during a palenque in which the two were present to listen to the show of ChenteIt was the 80s.

“I felt that it had to be an educated person With this person, she was the wife he had and also he always told me that he loved her and was very grateful to him, ”he said in an interview.

The same actress confessed to knowing that her partner would never leave his wife for her because of the way he treated her, being little detail Y “elbow”.

