Miguel Ángel Espinoza from Exatlón United States: who is he and Instagram photos of Alejandra Espinoza’s brother | Telemundo Series | FAME

After winning the affection of the public in the reality show “Reto 4 elements”, Miguel Ángel Espinoza is now preparing to win the hearts of the audience of Telemundo, as it has been confirmed as one of the new reinforcements for the new season of “Exatlón United States”, which the international network will broadcast next Tuesday, January 11.

MORE INFORMATION: When Ana María Polo found out she had breast cancer

“Exatlón United States” will bring together 24 high-caliber athletes, who will have to face the most rigorous circuits and nocturnal obstacles of the sporting competition until they find the strongest man and woman, who will end up taking the coveted title, trophy and $ 200,000 each. . The presenter’s brother Alejandra Espinoza will be one of the participants.

WHO IS MIGUEL ÁNGEL ESPINOZA?

Miguel Angel Espinoza He is a model and personal trainer, who was born in Tijuana, Mexico. He is currently 27 years old and lives in San Diego California. He became known in the reality show “Reto 4 elements”, and although he was eliminated before reaching the final, his dream was always to continue entertaining the public. For this reason, he will now face a new challenge, one of the greatest of his life, in the American version of “Exatlón”.

MORE INFORMATION: What surgery will Alejandra Espinoza perform before starring in “Corazón guerrero” in Mexico

Miguel Ángel Espinoza shows his worked body (Photo: Miguel Ángel Espinoza / Instagram)

Excited to share this news with you. See you on January 11 my people “The brother of the fitness therapist and coach, Damaris Jiménez, shared excitedly through social networks; and the presenter and beauty queen, Alejandra Espinoza.

As a child I wanted to be a footballer, but the opportunity was not given. However, he continued in the world of sports, which is why he is now a renowned personal trainer. On his website, Hernández points out that has been in the Health & Fitness industry for more than 6 years. In addition, he confesses that he is a weight lifting hobbyist, considering this the best way to train.

THE SHY OF THE FAMILY

Although it may not seem, Michelangelo, he confesses to being a shy boy. In fact, he says, he’s the most introvert in his family. “In my family I am the shy one, because in my house they always sing karaoke and I am always on the corner there, or they dance and I also for nothing. I am very sorry for almost everything, so I think that is my position, that of the shy and the quiet one “, he confessed in an interview.

MORE INFORMATION: “Corazón guerrero”, the new Televisa telenovela with Alejandra Espinoza

Miguel Ángel Espinoza with a car in a photo session (Photo: Miguel Ángel Espinoza / Instagram)

In addition, he points out that interviews are a big problem for him, since they are a challenge to face. “Being there on camera, already being on the tracks, I didn’t care if they were recording me, but when they did interviews one with one, the truth was, it made me very nervous and I think that was the thing that was most difficult for me”revealed.

WHO IS MIGUEL ÁNGEL ESPINOZA’S BRIDE?

The model is very in love with his girlfriend, Hanne, who is fond of makeup and also shares it through her social networks. In an interview with People en Español, Espinoza said that what I like the most about my girlfriend is “that she always supports me, that she cooks very well and that she is beautiful.”

MORE INFORMATION: Alejandra Espinoza’s night of terror, with facial paralysis and a cloudy right eye

Miguel Ángel Espinoza and his girlfriend Hanne on Thanksgiving Day 2021 (Photo: Miguel Ángel Espinoza / Instagram)

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF MIGUEL ÁNGEL ESPINOZA