My burrito sabanero: Ricardo Cuenci, the Venezuelan boy who interprets the original version of the Christmas carol and for which he did not receive “not a bolívar split in half”

A group of children follow a little boy riding a donkey

Image source, Venezuela Children's Choir

Ricardo Cuenci, 8 years old, rides a donkey accompanied by the Venezuelan children’s group La Rondallita on the cover of the original album

“With my sabanero donkey, I’m on my way to Bethlehem, if they see me, if they see me, I’m going to Bethlehem.”

If you were born in Latin America after 1975, it is very possible that those lyrics evoke memories of your childhood and that you are even listening to them again these Christmas days.

The Christmas carol “Mi Burrito Sabanero” or “El Burrito de Belén”, of Venezuelan origin, has been performed by a very wide range of artists: from the legend of Venezuelan music Simon Diaz even the Colombian singer Juanes passing by Elvis crespo.

But no version has had the impact that the one recorded, more than 40 years ago, by a group from the Venezuela Children’s Choir known as The Rondallita.

