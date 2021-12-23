Nahuel Guzmán attacks his critics for his action against Rayadas players

The action that Nahuel Guzmán carried out against the Rayadas players in the final of the Women’s MX League continues to make noise in the Mexican press and this time the goalkeeper attacked.

The action of Nahuel Guzmán throwing a stuffed animal at the Rayadas players in the warm-up of the final of the Liga MX Femenil caught the attention of members of the Mexican press and provoked the reaction of the goalkeeper.

After having assured before the microphones of the journalists that he only did it in a joking tone and that there was no bad intention in his actions, the Paton He decided to extend his reasoning through a harsh message through his Twitter profile.

“Only a perverse mind and a dark heart can create an aggression from” this “. In a context where the beautiful initiative of throwing stuffed animals onto the playing field has the main purpose of giving a smile to girls and boys this Christmas,” said the feline star.

Yesterday, the former goalkeeper of Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario, Argentina, addressed the journalists and assured that his intentions had nothing to do with the accusations that began to appear after the Rayadas victory over Tigres 3-1 in the shootout. of penalties.

“It was a coincidence that the girls from Rayadas passed by, there was no intention. I wish they would throw me stuffed animals when I go to play on the court. It was something temporary, I was already going to the broadcast booth and my stuffed animal had arrived. and I did not want to be left without throwing it, assured.

At the moment, Nahuel Guzmán continues to be at the center of controversy by Liga MX fans for his action against the royal soccer players, but the Patón, far from being silent, he exhibits his arguments and his point of view.