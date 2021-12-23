Natasha Araos, Chyno Miranda’s ex, already has a new home

It was in November of this year when we let you know that Natasha Araos and Chyno Miranda they were formally divorced, after 9 years of marriage and a common child.

There were many rumors that surrounded the couple, it was even said that they were getting along badly, but they denied the rumors by publishing a video in which they confessed that despite the separation they were still good friends and they lived in the same house.

Now, it was the model who shared that decided to leave the house she shared with her ex-husband, to start a new life away from him.

Through a dynamic in social networks, Natasha Araos was questioned about his reasons for moving out of the house, to which she did not hesitate to respond.

“Change of environment and energy was what I wanted. you guys They don’t know how I miss that view of the sea oh my God, and just that one that was so spectacular, but hey, that’s where I lived with Jesus as a family and I didn’t want to stay in the same placehe told his followers.

Early in the pandemic Chyno Miranda fell ill with Covid-19 which caused a peripheral neuropathy that paralyzed him and from which he is still recovering, so their separation was very popular, for it was said that Natasha would have left him at the most difficult moment.

Time after, the reggaeton announced in a video that his marriage came to an end, as he pointed out that he disrespected his home and his family, implying that there was a third in contention.

