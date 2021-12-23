New law punishes production and use of false vaccination cards in NY – Telemundo New York (47)

Falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination card will be classified as a class A misdemeanor in New York State. Additionally, tampering with vaccine-related computer records will be listed as a class E felony, this after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday night.

The bill clarifies that “a COVID vaccination card shall be considered a written instrument for purposes of the counterfeiting statute,” which makes counterfeiting a crime punishable by up to one year in jail or three years of probation.

That bill also created the crime of computer tampering in the third degree for “intentionally entering, altering or destroying ‘computer material’ with respect to the provisions of the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Class E felonies are punishable by up to four years in prison.

“The ‘Truth About Vaccination’ law will serve as a strong deterrent to prevent people from lying about their vaccination status, protect public health, and ensure that our economic recovery can move forward,” said State Senator Anna M. Kaplan it’s a statement.