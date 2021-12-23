New requirement for Cubans traveling to Mexico for tourism: more money to demonstrate solvency

The Mexican authorities increased the amount of money established to demonstrate economic solvency as a requirement for the granting of tourist visas to Cubans.

According to the official website of the Mexican Embassy in Havana, of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), To apply for a tourist visa, without permission from the National Migration Institute, a bank account certificate must be presented at the consular interview with a detail of a constant minimum balance of 61,200 CUP, or its equivalent, during the last three or six months.

The amount may vary according to the possible update of the minimum wage in Mexico City and the established exchange rate, clarifies the information on the official website.

As published by the user Adrián Gol, in the Facebook group Consulate of Mexico in Cuba, the amount is equivalent to 8,060 pesos (about 335 dollars, at the official exchange rate in Cuba) more than what was previously established as a requirement.

“Mexico has raised the minimum constant bank balance from 53,140 CUP (about $ 2,200) to 61,200 (about $ 2,550) for tourist visas“, wrote.

According to the comments raised by Cubans through the publication, already at the beginning of this year that requirement experienced a rise: “Every January they do it,” said Adrián Gol.

For user Ailen CF, “every day everything is more difficult for Cubans“.

“They are very fucking sons of their mother because A Mexican who earns only 5,000 pesos a month is given a visa to Cuba on the day of the flight for about 400 pesos and the Government of Cuba does not ask for anything and less that amount in the bank, “complained Jesser Aguilar.

Mexico has always been a stepping stone for Cubans on their migration route to the United States.

Recently, Mexican authorities returned 77 irregular migrants to the island as part of the agreements signed between both governments.

“These individuals are not repatriated, they have not violated any immigration law, they left Cuba legally Y joined the irregular flow to the United States in Mexico“said authorities.

According to data from the beginning of November, published by the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR), the Mexican Government received between January and October of this year 108,195 requests from migrants seeking refuge, a record number that exceeds any similar period or year complete, being Cubans, with 7,915 cases, the third nation with the highest number of applications.