Nikola agrees to pay $ 125 million to bury fraud allegations, but its founder remains in the eye of the hurricane

Nikola Motors has agreed to pay $ 125 million to resolve the charges of fraud against its investors, as announced by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC for its acronym in English).

According to the SEC order, before the company produced a single commercial product, its former president, Trevor Milton, embarked on a public relations campaign aimed at “inflating and maintaining Nikola’s stock price,” misleading their investors about their products, technical advancements and business prospects.

False expectations

“Milton’s statements in tweets and media appearances falsely gave investors the impression that Nikola had reached certain technological and product milestones,” explains the government agency.

Nikola Motors has been accused of misleading about in-house production capacities, hydrogen production, truck stocks and orders, and the financial outlook.

But also, on technical details such as the time to refuel its trucks, the state of the hydrogen station at its headquarters, the anticipated cost and the sources of electricity for its production.

Nikola has neither admitted nor denied the charges; it has limited itself to accepting the fine and desisting from similar movements in the future. “We are pleased to close this chapter, as the company has already resolved all government investigations,” the company said in a statement.

Our first customer delivery done, and more to come. #NikolaTreDelivery pic.twitter.com/Gp6qMo7UUc – Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) December 22, 2021

But in July of this year, the SEC announced charges against Milton, Nikola’s founder, former CEO and former CEO, of “repeatedly spreading false and misleading information, generally speaking directly to investors via social media, about the products and Nikola technology “.

That case remains open, and Milton faces three counts of criminal fraud.



Trevor milton

The company is starting to deliver its first Nikola Tre electric pilot trucks in Los Angeles, with its sights set, it says, on starting to deliver hydrogen fuel cell-equipped trucks in 2023.

Trevor Milton, who resigned from Nikola in September 2020 following the allegations, was taken over Mark Russell. In 2020, the company went public after merging with a special acquisition company, or SPAC.

