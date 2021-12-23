Nobody wanted him for being made of glass and winning 600MD and now he leaves America

America added its fourth casualty for the Clausura 2022

December 22, 2021 18:25 hs

The America club added another drop in his staff for the Closing 2022 And the best of all is that he released another foreigner position, so it would only remain to cancel another player not trained in Mexico, since with Diego Valdes there were 12 and the MX League He only allows 10 per team and 8 per game.

Renato Ibarra is a new Xolos player

Renato Ibarra at last he stopped being a player of the America, after confirming his transfer to Xolos from Tijuana, a club that made the arrival of the 30-year-old right winger official. The Ecuadorian joins the casualties of Nicolas Castillo (Necaxa), Nicolas Benedetti (Mazatlán FC) and Sebastian Cordova (Tigers).

Ibarra arrived at America club in 2016, his first seasons were pretty good; However, with the passage of time it faded and the injuries ended up taking away prominence, but the highest point of his career was when he stepped in jail for extra-court issues.

Much was speculated that instead of the Ecuadorian he would arrive Victor Guzman, jewel of the Xolos from Tijuana, but everything seems to indicate that it will not happen and Eagles should continue in search of a central defender, after Israel Reyes they will close the exit doors of the Puebla.