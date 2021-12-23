Related news

We already have launchers even for Android TV that allow us to put personalized wallpapers on our TV, but what about Nova Launcher Prime for 0.59 euros it is a simply irreplaceable offer. Especially if you have not had the opportunity to try this launcher that thanks to its experience has allowed for years to optimize the day to day with an Android phone.

Nova Launcher Premium on offer

First, thanks to the qualitative improvement of custom layers Of the Android phones of the major brands, the truth is that we do not have as much need to replace their own launchers. But in this case, Nova Launcher has always been that app that we have on the bench so that it comes out when we need it most.

Nova Launcher Prime

The Free Android

While its free version offers a lot, the premium version adds certain features that optimize the customization experience to almost unsuspected levels.

We can from trigger execution of custom commands with any of the gestures that we use the most on the mobile desktop, to create custom folders or tabs to organize that same home like never before.

Nova Launcher Prime

The Free Android

Other of its advanced options are the possibility of hide apps without having to uninstall them, or assign gestures to shortcut icons for custom actions.

If you like to have your home or desktop of your mobile organized and very functional, the 0.59 euros of Nova Launcher Prime in the Google Play Store they are hardly anything; especially when its normal price is 3.99 euros, so we openly recommend from these lines the acquisition of this sensational app launcher for your Android phone. There it is said.

The offer will be present for a few daysSo run for it for a Nova Launcher that keeps getting updated to stay up-to-date with what’s new in Android 12.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you