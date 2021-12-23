Old scandal blurs transition of mayor-elect Eric Adams – Telemundo New York (47)

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams canceled a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, in which he was going to name his new Health Commissioner, after an old controversy involving members of his circle resurfaced. intimate.

Sheena Wright was named Monday by Adams Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives. The well-known community organizer, who served as CEO of the Abyssinian Development Corporation of Harlem and the United Way of New York City, also chaired the Adams transition team.

Wright said she was honored by the appointment, calling it a “full moon moment.”

On Wednesday, The City reported that in 2013, Wright and her then-husband were arrested during a domestic dispute at their home in Harlem. The report notes that she was also arrested a second time that day, along with her then-mother-in-law, who accused Wright of assaulting her.

Wright defended herself and claimed she was attacked.

Upcoming Chancellor of Education David Banks, who is now Wright’s boyfriend, contacted his brother Phil Banks following the arrests. At the time, Phil Banks was a senior officer in the NYPD and is now Adams’s top crime adviser, and perhaps a possible deputy mayor.

An Adams spokesman said “David Banks did not ask his brother for any favors,” but the spokesman added that Chief Philip Banks asked that the Wright and her husband’s cases be resolved as there was no evidence of physical harm.

Wright’s arrest was vacated and her husband was charged with a misdemeanor assault. Wright insists that her ex-husband was the assailant and that she was a victim.

In the City report, her ex-husband is quoted as saying he was the victim and that the involvement of then-boss Phil Banks corrupted the investigation.

Banks left the NYPD under a separate cloud while the feds investigated a corruption scandal within the NYPD, but he was not charged.

A spokesman for Mayor-elect Adams said Wednesday they would have no further comment.