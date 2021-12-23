OLED or QLED? Make no mistake when buying a Smart TV this Christmas

The result is a much brighter and more realistic image with higher color accuracy than LCD televisions and even on par with OLEDs. One of the advantages of a QLED panel is that they do not burn out over time. But nevertheless, the durability of OLED panels is limited as they use organic compounds, while QLEDs continue to offer the same quality after thousands of hours of operation.

QLED technology is considered the highest expression of LCD technology today. Uses LED backlight to illuminate the front LCD panel. In the case of QLED panels, the back led lighting is blue instead of white. It is the quantum dots in front of which are responsible for filtering the light to give the required color at all times. This brings a higher brightness to the image reaching 4,000 nits.

The truth is that there is no technology better than the other. Both OLED and QLED have their strengths and weaknesses . Where one has a higher maximum brightness, the other has a more realistic image rendering and contrast. That is why we are going to try to clarify your doubts by looking at the characteristics of each of these technologies so that this Christmas you do not make a mistake when buying your new Smart TV.

Disadvantages of QLEDs versus OLEDs

One of the clearest disadvantages of QLED televisions is found when it comes to play content in HDR. QLED TVs use several independent lighting zones. Pure black is unattainable for the QLED, where the OLED is unrivaled. The reason OLED beats QLED in this regard is that it does not need an external light source and is capable of pure black.

Another disadvantage is found in the response time. While in QLED the response times vary between 2 and 8 ms, the response time in OLEDs is 0.1 ms. Another issue would be the imput lag. Here the difference between both technologies is reduced, since there are QLED models with a imput lag very low which also makes them suitable options for gamers.

Advantages of OLEDs over QLEDs

In OLED technology, a backlight is not necessary, since it is the pixels themselves that light up. Thanks to this feature it is possible to control each pixel individually. As we have already mentioned above, the blacks are pure and we did not find bloom when viewing HDR content.

Another advantage of opting for an OLED Smart TV is that its design is finerSince it does not require a backlit panel, the pixels are closer to the glass and providing more uniform colors and better viewing angles. In general terms, the image quality is better than that of QLEDs.

As we have already explained about the disadvantages that a QLED panel can have regarding response time, in OLED panels the change is practically instantaneous which makes them excellent gaming options.

Disadvantages of OLEDs compared to QLEDs

One of the biggest disadvantages is that OLED panels wear out over time, because LEDs have organic components that wear out over time. This can lead to burning images on the screen if they are in operation for a long time.

Technologies that mitigate this aspect have already been introduced. One of them is the pixel shifthing that alternates nearby pixels, although after thousands of hours it is likely that some icons will be burned. Another disadvantage is that the maximum brightness that an OLED television can provide is lower than that provided by a QLED.

Which one is better to buy?

Depending on the type of use that we are going to give the television, we will be more interested in one technology or another. After this analysis we can affirm that the final image quality is better on OLEDs, but if what you want is a TV with a high durability, it is better to opt for a QLED. In addition, they also offer a higher brightness along with a more competitive price. On the other hand, OLEDs stand out for their excellent contrast and it is true that OLED panels have dropped in price in recent years. Finally, even if OLEDs burn, it is more than likely that when there is a problem you are already thinking of changing it.