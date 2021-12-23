Omicron | Coronavirus: New York will continue with plans to receive 2022 in Times Square | United States | Bill de Blasio | COVID-19 | WORLD

New York It will continue with its plans to welcome the new year in the popular tourism sector in Times Square, which brings together up to a million people, despite the rise in cases of covid-19, said Mayor Bill de Blasio today, who was studying the possibility to prohibit the presence of the public due to the rebound in covid-19 cases

From Blasio informed that visitors over five years of age will have to wear face masks or masks, present proof of being “Fully vaccinated” against covid-19, show valid photo identification and stay outside during the event.

He specified that “Fully vaccinated”Means that as of December 31, 2021, at least 14 days must have elapsed since the injection of the second dose of the virus vaccine or the first injection in the case of a single-dose vaccine.

The mayor insisted that he has imposed these measures after consulting with medical experts.

Unvaccinated minors under 5 years of age must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult to enter the event, while those who have not been inoculated due to a disability must present a negative result of the immunization test. covid made within 72 hours prior to the event.

He further indicated that together with Times square Alliance, representing traders in the area, will continue to monitor the situation and take other precautions and measures if necessary over the next few days.

“New Yorkers have gone to great lengths in the past year; we are leading the way in vaccines, we have reopened safely and every day we work to build a recovery for all of us ”, affirmed of Blasio when making the expected announcement.

In addition, he highlighted that “There is much to celebrate” and that these measures announced today will keep the crowd “Safe and healthy as we ring in the new year.”

For his part, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, whose term begins at 12:01 in 2022 and who will be sworn in shortly after the arrival of the new year, indicated that New York “It is the best place in the world to celebrate the eve of the new year “And now it will also be one of the safest places against covid”.

“The mayor has taken precautionary measures as we learn to live with the covid already fight the variant omicron, and both New Yorkers and visitors can now enjoy Times square and the rest of our city in 2022 ″, Adams stated.

The number of people infected by covid-19 has skyrocketed in recent days in New York and the percentage of people who have tested positive in the arrest tests for the disease has gone from 6% last Friday to 10.66% yesterday .

According to the criteria of Know more

______________________________________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The new variant B.1.1.529 of covid-19, detected for the first time in southern Africa, was classified on Friday as “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO) and will bear the name “omicron”.