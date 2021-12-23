Parents of ‘The Walking Dead’ actress Alicia Witt found dead

Police officers reported that the bodies “did not show trauma.” The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The parents of American actress Alicia Witt, known for her performance in ‘The Walking Dead’ and other famous series, were found dead this Monday night inside their home in Massachusetts (USA), after she He will go into alarm when he has not heard from his parents for days.

In a statement quoted by the media, the singer and model said that she had not heard from her parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, for several days, so she contacted a cousin who lived nearby to find out how they were. “Sadly, the result was unimaginable“, wrote.

After the discovery, the police officers reported that the bodies “did not show trauma,” so the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing and the required autopsies will be carried out shortly.

Officers said they had received reports that Witt’s parents had been ill for “some time” and had problems with the heating, so they were using home heaters, according to the local Telegram and Gazette.

However, the firefighters who came to the scene checked the air quality inside the house and did not detect harmful gases. So far no signs of external intervention have been found either.

Meanwhile, Alicia Witt, 46, ask the public for privacy “to cry and be able to accept this turn of events and this surreal loss.”