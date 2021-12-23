PC Gamer: how to maintain your machine so that it lasts all of 2022 | Kingston | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

It is already a mantra to start the New Year with better quality items. Does that mean ditching everything that is still working? If you have one PC Gamer almost new or one with its years on top, we recommend giving it a second chance. Kingston shared some interesting facts to keep the computer operational.

Beware of the dust

Airborne particles “feed” on electronic items, and computers are their “favorites.” It is important that at least every three to six months you can clean the computer with a cloth so that its appearance remains unbeatable and that its useful life is extended. It is also essential that you can tidy up the interior of it, deleting files or applications that you do not use, and installing updates.

Physical cleaning

For a good physical cleaning of the Pc It is advisable to turn it off, unplug it and place it in a well ventilated place so that the dust that is extracted does not fall back on it. The upper part of the case and the lower part tend to collect the most dust. Clean these parts with a damp cloth.

The interior is more complex. If you could get a compressed air cleaner to shake off the interior dust that would be great. The idea is to remove the side panels and with the compressed air remove the suspended particles from the filters. Wipe off any accumulation of dust inside the case, or you can also use a vacuum cleaner. If you are a connoisseur of the subject and know how to remove the components, it is a good idea to do so by removing the dust with blasts of air. Francisco Silva, Country Manager Chile-Peru of Kingston Technology, explains that “before putting everything back together it is recommended to order the cables so that the air can circulate adequately”.

System cleaning

For the executive it is also very important to carry out this step and a good way to do it is by deleting the files that are no longer used: “or saving them on a USB device, to later delete them from the PC / notebook memory. This will free up space and computer resources. Most computers come with programs or applications that we never use and that take up a lot of space. My advice is to delete them too, ”he says.

In addition, it points out that it is advisable to clear the browser history, cache and cookies. “After the files are deleted and sent to the trash, remember that the trash must be emptied so that it does not continue to use system resources. But, once this step is completed, the files will disappear from the computer “, it states.

He also comments that a good step is to reinstall the operating system, “Which will speed up the PC and eliminate any malware or systematic problem”. Although he points out that this must be done by safeguarding all personal data such as passwords, and making a backup copy.

