Peruvian national team: Conmebol made official days and times of the matches against Colombia and Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Peru | NCZD | SPORTS

The Peruvian team will have a tough challenge on the double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers that is approaching since it will face Colombia and at home against Ecuador, two direct rivals. In this context, Conmebol confirmed the days and times of those matches.

The ‘Blanquirroja’ will visit Colombia in Barranquilla on Friday, January 28 at 4:00 in the afternoon. Both teams have the same amount of score (17), however, the ‘Cafeteros’ are in fourth place by best goal difference. While, the ‘Bicolor’ is positioned in the fifth box that currently grants the repechage.

Then, the squad led by Ricardo Gareca will receive Ecuador in Lima on February 1 at 9:00 at night. The ‘Tricolor’ marches in third place with 23 units and breathes tranquility since it is one step away from sealing its classification to the World Cup.

The Peruvian team will face friendlies

The Peruvian team will be active before facing the first double day of 2022 in the Qualifiers for the World Cup. The ‘Blanquirroja’ will play two friendly matches: against Panama and Jamaica, two teams that are fighting to get a place for Qatar in the Concacaf.

The ‘Bicolor’ will play against the ‘Canaleros’ on Sunday, January 16 at 4 in the afternoon at the National Stadium. Four days later, it will be measured against the ‘Reggae Boyz’ at 8 at night and in the same venue.