PGR: The mention of Gómez Casanova, Sammy Sosa and the AC-30 for a business with Alexis Medina’s company

Santo Domingo, RD.

The accusations of how the corruption network led by Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez worked, according to the file filed by the Attorney General’s Office, also contains the way in which the contract with the former Major League Baseball player, Samuel Peralta Sosa ( Sammy Sosa) and the brother of former President Medina.

It is good to remember that the former player was summoned on several occasions by the authorities to be interviewed for his links with Alexis Medina. An interesting fact that is established in the file is that unlike other people mentioned, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic does not speak of Sammy Sosa as being investigated.

The Public Ministry establishes that the expelotero was interested in entering the AC-30 business and brought the ship Iver Agile to the country, from the port of Gilbratar. To carry out this business, he went to Alexis Medina Sánchez “whom he knew of political activities in which they had participated together, he also knew that the defendant used his condition as brother of the then Constitutional President Danilo Medina Sánchez.”

The authorities establish that Alexis Medina got Víctor Gómez Casanova, who was director of the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) for 2016, to help him locate the port. Achieving that on November 28, 2016, the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), legally represented by its executive director, Víctor Gómez Casanova and the company Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL, duly represented by its general manager, the defendant Julián Esteban Suriel, signed a contract of lease that implied that APORDOM granted by title of lease in favor of Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL, a warehouse of 283.20 m2 and 8,212.57 m2, of adjacent yard land to the warehouse, located in the port of Andrés Boca Chica.

According to the accusatory file, this property was intended to be used as a storage area and collection center for loose cargo and solid and liquid bulk, through the construction, installation and use of tanks, in the movements of import, export, transit and cabotage, to be commercialized.

“For the company Cementos Andino Dominicanos, SA to assign the leasing rights to Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL, the aforementioned company had to pay six million pesos (RD $ 6,000,000.00), which Cementos Andino owed APORDOM, money that was contributed by Mr. Samuel Peralta Sosa ”, assures the Attorney General’s Office.

The Public Ministry indicates that having a port and a ship with AC-30, Sammy Sosa turns to Alexis Medina Sánchez to arrange a meeting with Gonzalo Castillo Terrero, who was Minister of Public Works, in order to obtain a contract that would allow him sell Asphalt Cement (AC-30) to the Dominican State, for which meetings were held with Overseas Petroleum Group, SRL.

Although the accusatory file does not establish the date, the Attorney General’s Office says that Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, Samuel Peralta Sosa and José Antonio Peralta Sosa participated in one of the meetings in Gonzalo Castillo’s office.

On November 13, 2016, operations began with the arrival at the port of Boca Chica from Spain of the ship Iver Agile, with 29,000.00 barrels of AC-30, purchased by the company Overseas Petroleum Group SRL, and imported on behalf of General Supply Corporation , SRL, “until that moment neither of these two companies had contracts or clients for the sale of Asphalt Cement AC-30”.

“The original intention of Samuel Peralta Sosa was to acquire the contracts through the company Overseas Petroleum Group, which is evidenced by the contract made with the Dominican Port Authority, but it could not be materialized because it did not have the authorization to be supplier of the State, which is why, for the purposes of selling AC-30 to the State, they associated with the defendant General Supply Corporation SRL, where the defendant Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo and Messin Elías Márquez Sarraff appear as “partners”, acting as “partners”. as he lends the names of the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez ”, indicates the Public Ministry.