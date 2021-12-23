Pirates agree with their first female coach

PITTSBURGH – For the first time in franchise history, the Pirates will feature a uniformed female coach.
Caitlyn Callahan will serve as the organization’s development coach, based out of the Pirate City club facility in Bradenton, Florida. The team has not made an official announcement about the hiring, but a source confirmed the move and Callahan herself shared the news on her social media.
“I am excited to announce that I have accepted the position of Development Coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates,” she wrote on her LinkedIn account. “Thanks to [coordinador de desarrollo de jugadores] Michael Chernow and al [coordinador de tecnología de video de liga menor] Marc Roche for bringing me to Florida in November and extending this incredible offer to me. I was more than impressed with the coaches, staff and players that I met. I can’t wait to be part of the organization ”.
Callahan, a former Division 1 softball player, comes to the Pirates with experience in the majors, after serving as a video and technology intern for the Reds for the past two years.
The news continues the trend that many expect will continue to grow, with the increasing presence of women in field positions in Major League Baseball organizations.