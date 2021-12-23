PITCHER – At age 44, Raúl Valdés is the first “pick” Lidom Draw

The Cibao Giants turned 44-year-old veteran pitcher Raúl Valdés on Wednesday into the first pick of the Re-entry Draw carried out with the eliminated players from the Lions of El Escogido and the Toros del Este with a view to the Round Robin that will start the next Monday.

The Eastern Stars, the team he picked second, signed first baseman and occasional designated hitter Yamaico Navarro.

The Licey, meanwhile, selected the receiver René Pinto and the Águilas Cibaeñas the outfielder Jimmy Paredes.

In round number two it was the surprising case that all the selected players belonged to the Toros, including three serpentineros.

Los Paquidermos, with the right to do it first, opted for pitcher Luis Medina; the Giants for Jenrry Mejía: the Eagles for Jhan Maríñez, and the Licey for outfielder Peter O´ Brian.

In the third the teams focused mainly on strengthening their relief staff and it was as follows: Tigres (Patrick Routolo), Águilas (Pedro Strop), Giants Tim Peterson and Estrellas (Fenando Abad.

All the players signed in the fourth are also pitchers: the team led by Félix Fermín left with Christopher Molina; that of José Offerman by Rhiner Cruz; that of Fernando Tatis by Dustin Knight and that of Luis Urueta by Gerson Bautista.

In the fifth it was like this: Gigantes (Enny Romero), Orientales (Abraham Almonte), Licey (Pedro Florimón) and Águilas (Christian Adames).

The sixth and last was started by those from San Pedro de Macorís with Fernando Rodney; the Northeast settled on Josh Lueke; the Cibaeños by José José and the Capitaleños by Reyes Moronta.