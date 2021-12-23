Places where they distribute home tests of covid-19 in New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

In an effort to make COVID-19 testing easier for New Yorkers, New York City is offering free home tests to the population at one location per county beginning this Thursday.
Each venue will have 2,000 tests available for submission, for a total of 10,000. These are the centers where you can pick up a kit per person:
Bronx: Soundview, Corner of Morrison Ave and Westchester Ave, 10472
Brooklyn: Bensonhurst, Corner of 18th Ave and 65th St, 11204
Manhattan: Masaryk Towers, 75, Columbia Street, 10002
Queens: Corona, Corner of 37th Ave and Junction Blvd, 11368
Staten Island: Conference House Park, Corner of Hylan Blvd and Saterlee St, Staten Island, NY 10307
Each kit, from the Binax company, contains two self-tests. According to the instructions on the box, the test is performed with a nasal hyposis and the results can be obtained in about 15 minutes.
Federal Covid-19 Testing Centers
This Thursday, more covid-19 testing centers managed by the federal government also opened in Queens. They are located in Flushing’s Queens Valley Playground and East Elmhurst’s Helen Marshall Playground.
The first center opened Wednesday, in Travers Park in Jackson Heights.
Each site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
President Joe Biden had pledged earlier in the week to open the first of several federally run test centers in New York City.
“These free trials are going to help cut down on waiting lines, the time you have to be there, and that is sometimes an hour or more,” Biden said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked Biden in a tweet.
“Thank you @POTUS! We have a real fight on our hands here in New York City and with your help, I know it is a fight that we are going to win,” he stressed.
Other places where you can get tested for covid-19
City test centers
There are many of these centers around the city. To find a test center near you, enter your address at this link or text “COVID TEST” to 855-48.
Mobile (temporary) centers in the city
Each center should specify what tests are available and when results can be expected.
The link also indicates if an appointment is needed and if there are other requirements, such as an exam to see if you have been recently exposed to the virus or a doctor’s order to perform the test.
The hours of each center are also indicated. NYC Health + Hospitals / Gotham Health centers and saliva self-diagnostic centers will stop testing at 2 p.m. Friday. All mobile test centers will be closed on Christmas Day.
Covid-19 and antibody tests are available at no cost. You will not be asked about your immigration status. Covid-19 testing and care services are not a public benefit under the public charge rule.
Covid-19 home testing is available to all immunocompromised New York City residents and those over the age of 65. To make an in-home appointment, call (929) 298-9400 between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM (7 days a week).
An appointment is not required at these clinics. You will have to register when you arrive.
In pharmacies you must make an appointment in advance.
On December 21, President Joe Biden announced that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, which will be released to residents who request them online beginning in January.
MTA installs vaccination sites against coronavirus in several stations to face the omicron variant