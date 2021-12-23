Players asking for the opportunity to return to Chivas in the Clausura 2022

With Marcelo Michel Leaño making up the squad of the Chivas of Guadalajara Facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament, The leadership has tried to accommodate some of its most coveted elements to bring reinforcements, although there are also other players who are crying out for a second or even third chance in order to wear the red-and-white jersey.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The leadership headed by Amaury Vergara and the sports director Ricardo Peláez have analyzed a thousand and one times the way to strengthen without buying players, because they have a long list of footballers playing in other squads or some who left the team leaving the doors open to return in the future and in the absence of money, there are footballers without a team who could use it good to the staff that barely has been able to negotiate the signing of Roberto Alvarado in an exchange for Uriel Antuna.

Oswaldo Alanís

The central defender ended his loan with Matías Almeyda’s MLS San José Earthquakes, So he had to return to Guadalajara to find out his future and although he is not included in the squad for the Preseason, the defender intends to wear the Guadalajara jersey again.

Josecarlos Van Rankin

The right back played the Final with the Portland Timbers of the MLS in this 2021, lAfter a few months ago he was not considered by the strategist Victor Manuel Vucetich. Reported with Chivas And he also does not know what his future will be, but it is a reality that a right-back could not hurt Leaño, who has not found much competition in that area of ​​the court.

Giovani hernandez

The attacker got off to a promising start with the rojiblanco team when it jumped to professionalism, but it was fading until it ended up in teams of the Expansion League, where currently militates in Tampico Madero and at any moment he could come back.

Miguel Basulto

The defender plays for Herediano de Costa Rica where he arrived the previous summer, after passing through Cancun FC where he was even the captain and a key element to access the Guard1anes 202 Liguillaone. But the “Grandfather” could well join Chivas as reinforcement in the central rear at the time that he concludes his time abroad.

Marco Fabian

The attacker is still without equipment and a few months ago he had already made the attempt to return to the Herd, But it was not very successful, since the leadership considered that he was not a footballer that they needed, however, Fabian’s talent and identity are red and white, so it does not sound unreasonable that at some point he returns to the team of his loves.

Jair Pereira

The defender was one of the main leaders of Guadalajara under the command of Matías Almeyda, his departure was unexpected, with a few minutes on the court and some injuries. He went through Necaxa and Querétaro, but beyond what he can contribute on the field, outside of it there is no voice of command and that is what has characterized the Commander the most.