PNP evaluation committee disqualifies Almodóvar and Ramírez Fort from the Guaynabo mayoral race

The Candidate Evaluation Committee of the New Progressive Party (PNP) rejected today, Thursday, the candidacies of Samuel Almodóvar and Marigdalia Ramírez Fort, who aspired to compete in the special election to select the new mayor of Guaynabo, indicated the secretary of the community, Carmelo Ríos.

A source close to the party indicated that Ramírez Fort was disqualified for not being affiliated with the community and Ríos confirmed this by indicating that the candidate notified that she was going to join, but that expression was not enough. In the Almodóvar case, due to a matter related to his finances and an internal investigation by the Municipality of Guaynabo on the alleged misuse of an official vehicle.

“The committee found that there were some deficiencies in finances and by setting the bar higher and that we are demanding transparency and the greatest possible clarity, the committee decided not to recommend,” Ríos said.

Ríos, who returned to his position as Secretary this afternoon, indicated that the vote in the Board of Directors on the committee’s reports was annulled because the due process of first notifying the candidates of the recommendations was not followed.

Both have the option of requesting a reconsideration from the PNP Board and if the agency rules against, they can take their case to court.

Almodóvar is deputy director of Recreation and Sports in Guaynabo and tried, without success, to aspire to fill the vacancy left by former representative Antonio Soto in precinct 6. Of Ramírez Fort very little is known in political terms and identifies as a doctor and businesswoman.

Almodóvar acknowledged that three years ago he was the subject of an investigation in Guaynabo for the use of an official vehicle, but according to him “it came to nothing and everything ended in my favor.”

In fact, he accused former mayor Ángel Pérez Otero of fabricating a case for him.

Regarding his payroll, he indicated that he is complying with a payment plan authorized by the Department of the Treasury.

“Surely yes, this is a blow to democracy,” he said when asked if he will appeal the decision.

El Nuevo Día contacted Ramírez Fort, but indicated that it would not comment.

The Evaluation Committee, made up of Armando Rossy, Marian Rullán, Lucy Arce and Fernando Ocasio did certify the candidacies of Edward O’Neill, Dana Miró, Ricardo “Ricky” Aponte and Julio “Pipe” Abreu. The referendum among members of the PNP Board could be held as soon as tomorrow.

Abreu is a municipal legislator and Aponte is a personal trainer and businessman and participated in last year’s primary for mayor against the eventual winner, Ángel Pérez Otero and O’Neill.

Miró is an employee of the Health Department.

In early June, Almodóvar challenged the PNP’s selection of Ángel Morey to fill Soto’s vacancy and unsuccessfully asked the State Elections Commission to invalidate the process.

In short, Almodóvar challenged the process in which Morey was declared the only candidate for the position. Almodóvar even asked the Complaints and Grievances Committee to clarify alleged defects in the process carried out by the community at the time of drawing up the lists of delegates that would decide the outcome of the contest, if it had been carried out. However, the party itself, supposedly without completing this administrative process, asked the EEC to certify Morey Noble as the only candidate.